Anyone who has ever worked a job knows that not every day will be great. Sometimes you have a great time with your coworkers and make lifelong memories! Other times you are tormented by your fellow workers and have to live in fear for the rest of your life. It can go either way, especially in Hollywood.

But still, a job is a job! That’s why Sydney Sweeney doesn’t seem too bothered by the lukewarm response to Madame Web, the meme of a movie that bombed at the box office last month.

Sweeney told The Los Angeles Times that for her, it was just another job. “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” she explained. This is her calmly reminding us normal people that even though the movie was a wash, she probably still made more than most people who are clocking into work every day.

It doesn’t seem like the rest of the cast cares either. Dakota Johnson claims she wasn’t surprised by the backlash surrounding the film, though she also wanted to shine a light on just how hard it is to get movies made these days. “I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now,” she said. “But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

Sweeney seems to be shaking off this loss pretty quickly, as her horror film Immaculate is getting rave reviews. Sometimes jobs are good!

(Via Deadline)