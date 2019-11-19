Ever since Martin Scorsese opined about Marvel movies in early October, the discourse surrounding his Netflix mob epic, The Irishman, has had far less to do with the film’s complex use of de-aging digital effects than with whether or not superheroes are good for cinema. Thankfully, the final trailer for the Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci team-up spends a solid two and a half minutes diving into the true-ish story of Frank Sheeran and the mysterious disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

The trailer also offers something those who haven’t already seen the film have yet to witness in great detail: the extensive use of CGI to help De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, and other actors portray their characters at different ages. It’s rather startling, though whether viewers will buy into it entirely remains to be seen. Per the official logline:

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler, and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries, and connections to mainstream politics.

The Irishman is now playing in select theaters across the country and begins streaming on Netflix on November 27.