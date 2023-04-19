Will There Be A Season 4 Of ‘The Mandalorian?’

Following the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, the big question on Star Wars fans’ minds is will there be a Season 4? The good news is, yes, almost definitely.

Right out of the gate, we know from creator Jon Favreau that Season 4 is coming because he already wrote it. Favreau confirmed that he wrote the next season during post-production for the just-concluded Season 3.

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau told BFMTV back in February. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Favreau also revealed that it was important to lock in the Season 4 story because of the upcoming Mandalorian spinoffs, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, which “take place within the same Star Wars time period.” However, we now know the connection goes even deeper than that. All three series will culminate in a new movie that will be directed by longtime Lucasfilm veteran Dave Filoni. That film will reportedly feature the growing showdown that’s brewing between the New Republic and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

As for the plot of The Mandalorian Season 4, those details tightly under wraps as of this writing. The Season 3 finale provided little in the ways of clues, thanks to its heartwarming ending that left the door open to a wide world of adventure for Mando and Grogu.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Disney+.