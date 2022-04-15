March turned out to be a great month for family movies on streaming. As The Batman dominated theaters, streaming services were overloaded with family-friendly movies like The Adam Project and Turning Red (though not all parents were happy about that one).

According to Neilsen’s streaming data for March 14-20th, Turning Red clocked in 1.67 billion minutes over the week, with The Adam Project closely following behind at 1.33 billion which evens out to about 2 thousand years of people watching Ryan Reynold’s face.

Disney’s smash hit Encanto sat comfortably at number three, with 823 million minutes watched, though half of those minutes were probably spent listening to We Don’t Talk About Bruno. The movie was released last fall and continues to dominate the streaming numbers, both on the actual movie and the soundtrack. Coming in at number four is Liam Neeson’s 2014 thriller A Walk Among The Tombstones which recently hit Netflix, followed by the dog adventure film Rescued By Ruby.

Of course, the most interesting name on the Top 10 would be the animated classic Shrek and Shrek 2, after the latter was added on Netflix last month. As we all know, Shrek will never not be a cultural phenomenon.

Check out the full list below:

1. Turning Red (Disney+), 1.67 billion minutes viewed

2. The Adam Project (Netflix), 1.33 billion

3. Encanto (Disney+), 827 million

4. A Walk Among Tombstones (Netflix), 420 million

5. Rescued by Ruby (Netflix), 306 million

6. Black Crab 2022 (Netflix), 271 million

7. Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 (Disney+), 242 million

8. Shrek (Netflix), 228 million

9. Deep Water (Hulu), 206 million

10. London Has Fallen (Netflix), 199 million