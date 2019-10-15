Zombieland: Double Tap comes out this week, but there’s exciting news today about Woody Harrelson’s next high-profile sequel. Deadline reports that Marvel Comics villain Shriek “has been incorporated into the plot” of Venom 2, joining the previously announced Carnage, played by Harrelson. It’s a match made in… not Heaven, because I hope Heaven isn’t full of vape-worthy goo, but it’s a match made in something, as Shriek and Carnage (real name Cletus Kasady) have a long, complicated history.

A drug dealer named Frances Barrison became the volatile Shriek after severe trauma allow her latent mutant powers to emerge. In the comics, those powers include sonic energy blasts, flight, and the ability to stir up dark and violent emotions in others. The casting process is underway but so far the field of candidates for the Shriek role has been expanding, not narrowing. (Via)

Meanwhile, Ruben Fleischer, who directed Venom (he was replaced by Andy Serkis for the sequel), offered up his thoughts on when, not if, Venom and Spider-Man will cross paths. “That’s where it’s all going to lead. And that’s the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom… in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren’t able to that,” Fleischer said. “And so the thing I think it’s building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they do confront each other.”

Venom and Spidey try to have a nice lobster dinner. Then everything goes to hell.

