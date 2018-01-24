Macaulay Culkin appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast this month and gave one of the most candid interviews he’s given since disappearing from the Hollywood limelight over 20 years ago when he gave up his career as an actor after 1994’s Richie Rich. In the two decades since, Culkin has been seen a few times on TV and in movies — he also appeared in a music video for his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band, he was spotted wearing a meta-Ryan Gosling T-Shirt, and he made out with Har Mar Superstar in a dive bar in Montana — but for the most part, he has maintained a low profile since his time as one of the most recognizable actors on the planet.
What exactly has he been doing the last two decades? As he tells Marc Maron, he has essentially “retired” from acting, and he splits his time now between his homes in New York City and Paris.
On Living In Paris — Culkin has been living primarily in Paris for the better part of four years. No one bothers him in Paris, he explains. “It was one of those things where I thought no one recognized me, but what it was is that they recognized me, but they just didn’t care.” He does a fair amount of painting and he is writing a follow-up to his first book. Mostly, however, he concedes that he has a very privileged life and does what he wants to do without much regard to the expectations of others. “I’m a 30-something retired person walking around with a baguette under my arm. I’m living a good life.”
This was a good listen. I am always pulling for a Mack Comeback of sorts. Wouldn’t you watch him playing a version of himself, set in Paris? Former child star, barely speaks French, tooling around the city meeting other ex-Pats and getting into drug-related shenanigans?
He was good in Party Monster!
Macaulay It is so awesome to hear he is doing well<3 I believe he is a survivor of abuse from his dad and good for him for being stronger.Glad he still sees his mom. No matter how old we get we are always our moms babies.