When Will ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Be Streaming On Netflix?

With a new month comes a fun assortment of new titles being added to your favorite streamers, and with things getting cancelled left and right, it’s a good way to plan what to watch before it possibly disappears forever.

Netflix announced which new crop of TV shows and movies will be added next month, and first up is Channing Tatum and his thrusting pelvis. It’s not Step Up, but hopefully, one day that will make it back on the streamer too.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance might be the last time we get to see Tatum on stage, but thankfully, it’s heading to Netflix on February 1st so you can watch, rewatch, rewind, and use Dutch subtitles, if that’s how you would prefer to watch the movie. The point here is that you will be able to stream it next week. Also landing on the streamer the same day will be Anaconda, X, and Young Sheldon season six, so it should be an interesting weekend.

Here's a peek at what's coming to Netflix in the US this February 👀 🌪️ Avatar: The Last Airbender

🎤 THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW

🏎️ Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6

🏠 My Wife and Kids

🕵️‍♂️ Monk

🥯 Everything Everywhere All at Once

🐚 Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

🕺 Magic… pic.twitter.com/yd0qpqTdX9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 24, 2024

If you haven’t seen any of the Magic Mike cinematic masterpieces, then you’ll be happy to know that Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL are both streaming on Hulu. The films follow Tatum as Mike, the aspiring furniture designer who also moonlights as a dancer at an all-male venue. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the final piece in the franchise, which director Steven Soderbergh described as a “variation on All That Jazz.” What more could you ask for?