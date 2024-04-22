When Will ‘Monkey Man’ Be On Digital?

Slumdog Millionaire‘s Dev Patel could have selected a far less intense directorial debut than Monkey Man. Then again, this is his passion project, in which he also stars as a John Wick-esque protagonist who is full of vengeance and determined to beat the snot out of everyone. Alright!

Patel’s determination won an ally in Jordan Peele, who played a large role in Universal Pictures’ decision to pick up the film, which was originally destined for a Netflix streaming release. However, the movie hit theaters on April 5 and is already headed towards your living room, courtesy of Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal.