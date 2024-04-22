Slumdog Millionaire‘s Dev Patel could have selected a far less intense directorial debut than Monkey Man. Then again, this is his passion project, in which he also stars as a John Wick-esque protagonist who is full of vengeance and determined to beat the snot out of everyone. Alright!
Patel’s determination won an ally in Jordan Peele, who played a large role in Universal Pictures’ decision to pick up the film, which was originally destined for a Netflix streaming release. However, the movie hit theaters on April 5 and is already headed towards your living room, courtesy of Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal.
When Will ‘Monkey Man’ Be On Digital?
You don’t have to wait long. The film is set to hit VOD and digital on Tuesday, April 23. Eventually, the film will hit Peacock since that’s where the Universal movies go for posterity’s sake. At least there is some consistency in this wild Internet world. From the movie’s synopsis:
After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.
And why wouldn’t you want to give this film a whirl on digital and/or streaming? Patel suffered massive injuries during the making of this movie, so at least we could all do him a solid and watch. Keep your eyes peeled for a streaming date, too.