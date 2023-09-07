Where Will ‘John Wick 4’ Be Streaming?

Here’s the good news: John Wick Chapter 4 is heading to streaming very soon, so prepare all of your weapons and dogs accordingly. The bad news is that it’s not going to Peacock like the rest of the franchise and the upcoming prequel series The Continental…yet! But there is still hope.

John Wick 4 hit theaters earlier this year and somehow made Keanu Reeves look even cooler than he already is, as he paraded around the world in those sleek suits and slicked-back hair and various gratuitous kills, all in the name of honor…or something. Maybe it’s still about the dog? Who cares, honestly? It’s just nice to see him back doing things.

Even though the rest of the series is available on Peacock, John Wick 4 will land on the Starz streaming app on September 15th, a week ahead of when it was slated to release. Starz has exclusive streaming rights for the time being, but the sequel will probably land on the NBC streamer sometime before the end of the year.

The other good news is that the movie is currently available for digital download, which means you can purchase it via Amazon Prime, YouTube, AppleTV, and Google Play. There are many ways to watch the Wick. You just might have to pay a little more. It’s worth it to look at Keanu’s face for three hours, though.

