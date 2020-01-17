Both kings of rap in Atlanta, 2 Chainz and Future have both been hard at work cooking up some fresh content for the new year. Future has been rumored to be working alongside Drake to deliver the sequel of their 2015 joint project, What A Time To Be Alive. 2 Chainz on the other hand, has been busy showcasing some Atlanta’s best up and coming act through with T.R.U. label and their upcoming compilation album, No Face No Case. In addition, 2 Chainz has also revealed that he has also begun work on his next solo effort. Check out the lyrics video for “Dead Man Walking” below.

Taking a second to step away from their works in progress, 2 Chainz and Future have connected for their latest track, “Dead Man Walking.” The song comes after the two were rumored to be feuding due to their lack of collaborations. Entrapping listeners in the daunting aura that presents itself on a late-night walk in a secluded area, the two rappers fast-forward the year to Halloween on the joint effort. Hopefully holding a spot on 2 Chainz’s upcoming solo effort, the song also marks the first time the two have worked together since 2017, as they both appeared on “Whatever” from DJ Khaled’s Grateful album.

Get “Dead Man Walking” here.