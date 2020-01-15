The lineup of performers who will take the stage during the 2020 Grammy Awards is coming together nicely. A week ago, it was revealed that Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith, and the pair of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be taking the stage. Today, the Recording Academy has added more artists to the lineup: Tyler The Creator, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, HER, Bonnie Raitt, Run-DMC, and Charlie Wilson.

Raitt will be paying tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree John Prine, while Run-DMC will join Aerosmith, which basically has to mean they will be performing their collaborative 1986 hit “Walk This Way.”

Of the newly announced performers, HER has the most nominations at this year’s awards: I Used To Know Her is up for Album Of The Year, “Hard Place” is up for Song Of The Year, and “Could’ve Been” is contending for Best R&B Song. Rosalía, meanwhile, is up for Best New Artist, and her album El Mal Querer is in contention for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Tyler The Creator also has one nomination this year, as Igor is up for Best Rap Album. Cabello also has a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, for her Shawn Mendes collaboration “Señorita.” Also nominated in that same category are the Jonas Brothers, for “Sucker.”

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on January 26, 2020 on CBS. Find the full list of this year’s nominees here.

