21 Savage and Metro Boomin put a lot into their newly-released joint album, Savage Mode II. They recruited Morgan Freeman to not only voice the album’s trailer but also do several skits on the album itself. The duo invoked nostalgia to listeners by calling on Pen & Pixel to design the album cover, but kept things updated enough to successfully pull off the ever-tricky sequel album. It all seems to have worked out, as 21 Savage and Metro Boomin jointly landed the second No. 1 albums of each of their careers.

The pair’s new album posted 171,000 equivalent album units, of which 148,000 were streaming equivalent album units and 22,000 units album sales. 21 Savage’s previous chart-topper was his 2018 sophomore album, I Am > I Was. Meanwhile, this is Metro Boomin’s second No. 1 after his 2018 album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Elsewhere on the top five of the albums chart, Blackpink came in at No. 2 with their debut full-length release, The Album, which posted 110,000 equivalent album units. Pop Smoke remains a consistent top five mainstay, with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon coming in at No. 3. Meanwhile YG’s My Life 4Hunnid and Bryson Tiller’s Anniversary round out the top five, coming in at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

You can read our review of Savage Mode II here.

(via Billboard)