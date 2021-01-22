While much of the music internet was frustrated today by the multiple delays of the Verzuz showdown between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole — initially postponed because Ashanti contracted COVID-19 and then airing over an hour after the posted start time tonight — one rapper was feeling just fine. 21 Savage was also feeling himself, happy to sing along to the R&B jams that populated tonight’s battle, going on Instagram live himself to let fans see him crooning along, albeit a little offkey, to some of the hits.

Fans on Twitter posted clips from the rapper’s livestream, where he belts with Keyshia on her song “Love”:

21 Savage on IG Live hitting dem notes LMAOOOOOOOO #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ozs6JMxRDS — 🇻🇮🇹🇹🇻🇮 (@DuttyJermz) January 22, 2021

And then later on Keyshia’s “I Remember:”

21 Savage in his feelings tonight #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/pzP996w8OR — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) January 22, 2021

While the Atlanta rapper is mostly known for sticking to bars and not venturing too far into the world of singing, hey, there’s nothing else to do right now… maybe Keyshia and him can link up to put something new together for us, she probably didn’t know he was such a fan before tonight! Other events during tonight’s show included O.T. Genasis reuniting with Keyshia to get back on good terms and join her for “Love.” This peacemaking is a little reminiscent of Gucci Mane and Jeezy appearing to squash their longstanding beef on their own Verzuz.

Genesis is great, but he’s got nothing on Savage.