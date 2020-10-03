Getty Image
Music

21 Savage Responds To Rumors On Whether His ‘Snitches And Rats’ Track Is About Tekashi 69

by:

After making fans wait more than a year for its arrival, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin delivered their Savage Mode II joint album on Friday. The reception of the album was been well so far with fans, including Morgan Freeman’s unexpected inclusion on Savage Mode II, where he appears as a narrator, as one of the album’s most enjoyable parts. Another point of conversation from the album is rooted in 21’s song, “Snitches And Rats.” The track has many of his fans concluding that it’s an indirect shot at Tekashi 69 following the colorful rapper’s trial, prison sentence, and now-completed house arrest. While the shoe may fit for Tekashi, 21 Savage isn’t willing to entertain the rumors.

Taking to Instagram to chat with fans, 21 Savage spoke about the song and revealed that intended as a message towards the “Trollz” rapper. “I see y’all talking about the ‘Snitches & Rats’ song [being] like a 6ix9ine diss song or something,” he said in the Instagram livestream. “6ix9ine ain’t the only rat in America. He’s not the only snitch in the world, man. F*ck wrong with y’all? Y’all need to listen to that sh*t though ’cause that sh*t is facts. A rat is a f*cking rat, period.”

As for Savage Mode II, the album arrived with fifteen tracks and features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy. The album quickly made headlines shortly after its release after Drake revealed he had a past relationship with SZA back in 2008 on the album’s song “Mr. Right Now.” You can watch 21 Savage’s respond to the “Snitches And Rats” rumors above.

