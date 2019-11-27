On Tuesday, 21 Savage served 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need, according to TMZ. The good deed happened at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia, right outside of Atlanta, a place Savage has called home since moving to America as a child.

The event was put on by Savage‘s organization, the Leading By Example Foundation. The menu included all the classic Thanksgiving dishes you’d expect: turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, mac and cheese, and gravy. Savage’s mother, Heather Joseph, helped him serve as well.

Savage has participated in charities in Stone Mountain in the past, most notably Savage’s annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” where Savage gives out school supplies to children and his financial literacy campaign “Bank Account.”

As the actual date for Thanksgiving approaches, Savage’s fate pertaining to his ICE case is still in limbo. Savage still has no court date for his ICE case and in the meantime, the rapper can’t perform or tour outside of the US.

That said, Savage has been staying busy releasing music. Earlier this month, Savage appeared alongside Lil Durk in the “Die Slow” video. Last month, Savage was part of the soundtrack Mortal Kombat 11 with his song “Immortal,” in addition to hopping on Normani’s “Motivation” remix.