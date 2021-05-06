Following a year that left us indoors, masked up, and praying for the day that our freedom came back, the second half of 2021 is shaping up to be a return of the normalcy we once knew. Festivals are making their way back to the scene as a string of popular showcases, including Rolling Loud and Governor’s Ball, recently announced their 2021 dates. Now, joining that list is Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival who just announced the lineup for their upcoming show.

The 2021 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash (Presented by SPKRBX) tickets on sale 5/7 at 10am!https://t.co/4JiaRJlRLR 🍋 pic.twitter.com/eiSD5qKee0 — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) May 6, 2021

This year’s Summer Smash festival will be a three-day showcase that takes place on the weekend of August 20-22, 2021. The first day is headlined by ASAP Rocky while the second is led by Lil Baby, and for the third and final day, Lil Uzi Vert will take the stage as the headliner to end the weekend. Additional appearances from Lil Yachty, Mulatto, Swae Lee, Femdot, Kaash Paige, Yung Baby Tate, Baby Keem, City Girls, Coi Leray, Earl Sweatshirt, Gunna, Ski Mask The Slump God, Blueface, MadeInTYO, 24kGoldn, Benny The Butcher, The Kid Laroi, NLE Choppa, Pooh Shiesty, Jasiah, and many more can be expected at this year’s Summer Smash.

The festival also joins a growing list of showcases ASAP Rocky will headline later this year, including the aforementioned Rolling Loud and Governor’s Ball. This seemingly signals that the rapper’s long-awaited fourth album is much closer to arriving than some may expect.

You can check out the full lineup in the flyer above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.