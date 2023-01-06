Over the past few years, 2KBABY has had a rapid rise in the rap scene. But this doesn’t mean he’s forgotten where he came from — nor does it mean he’s forgotten about those who supported him and those who didn’t believe in him.

On his latest single, “Don’t Love Me Now,” 2KBABY teams up with singer Charlieonafriday to address his doubters, haters, and naysayers, noting that he made it this far without their support. Thus, he is not here for fairweather friends or fans.

“Don’t you worry about me / I can carry myself now / ‘Cause I got this on my own / So don’t you worry about me / I’m so used to being alone / It’s too late to come along / So don’t love me now,” they sing on the song’s chorus.

“Don’t Love Me Now” arrives after a successful 2022, when 2KBABY dropped his Lil Wayne-inspired mixtape, Sorry For The Hate. Next month, the Louisville-native rapper will drop another full-length project called Scared 2 Love.

In the meantime, you can check out “Don’t Love Me Now” above.

Scared 2 Love is out 2/3 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

2KBABY is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music artist.