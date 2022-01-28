Long known as the label home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, and Thug’s YSL Records imprint, 300 Entertainment has become a juggernaut in the music world. Now, after Warner Music Group acquired 300 in December of 2021, the label looks to expand its dominance into the worlds of film and television.

Today, the company announced the launch of its new endeavor, 300 Studios, as well as its first television project: A docuseries following Nascar driver Bubba Wallace entitled Race: Bubba Wallace. Set to debut on Netflix next month, the six-episode Race will follow the life and career of the only full-time Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, contextualizing his position in the wake of concurrent controversies. Wallace confronted the social tensions of race when a noose was discovered in his garage stall amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd. While it was later discovered that the “noose” in question was a pull tie for the garage door, the incident still drew parallels to the very recent, violent history of anti-Black bigotry in the US.

300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles, a 30-year veteran of the music business, said in the press release, “I have dedicated my career to telling the story of our culture and investing in the artists and creatives who have shaped it around the world. With 300 Studios, I look forward to incubating, developing, and producing content for all formats that tell the important and inspired stories from the next generation of cultural innovators.” The announcement also notes that the studio already has 20 projects in development, including films, TV series, and podcasts.

