50 Cent is used to getting heat for his Starz show Power. Most recently, the rapper faced backlash from fans for replacing Joe’s verse with Trey Songz on the show’s theme song. But this time it’s 50 who’s dishing out his disappointment. He began trolling Comcast Xfinity Saturday on social media when he found out the telecommunications conglomerate was removing Starz from their network, thereby taking away Power from their channels.

50 began by posting a snippet of himself from an episode of the show. “I’m sick right now so I lose millions of viewers today because of Comcast,” he wrote. “They are dropping STARZ no more POWER, I’m dead.”

🤒I’m sick right now so I lose millions of viewers today because of Comcast, They are dropping STARZ no more POWER, I’m Dead. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/QVT3PyW0Mu — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2019

The rapper then began a lengthy Twitter campaign aimed at rallying fans to call their Comcast provider to try to convince the mega-company to keep his beloved show.

50 then moved on to a more comical approach and began spamming Comcast on Twitter. “Cool people I met today in Arlington, the Texas take over. I was having a good day till they called me with this Comcast bullshit. No more POWER,” he wrote in one post.

“Xfinity Comcast did this to me on season 6, of POWER I’m dead,” he wrote in another tweet, posting a photo of himself as a cadaver on the show.

Cool people I met today in Arlington, the Texas take over. I was having a good day till they called me with this Comcast bullshit. No more POWER 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦‍♂️#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/dk8FHQL9F3 — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2019

“Put the f*cking show back on by Monday,” he wrote to Comcast in another tweet.

Fans in each’s tweet’s thread were suggesting that the rapper shop around for other networks, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to troll Comcast.

😟I told da Baby @xfinity and @comcast is dropping my show POWER, she said why the fuck would they do that? 🤨#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/1GLa0dO1tA — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2019

He didn’t like the kid playing with the food. This is how I feel about @Comcast right now shit. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/PVPzZxOCwA — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2019

Power is currently midway through its sixth season. Because Comcast provides TV service to a significant portion of Americans, their decision to drop Starz could cause the show’s ratings to drop.