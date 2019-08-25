Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

50 Cent‘s hit TV show Power returns Sunday night, but many fans have already gotten a sneak peak at the sixth season — and they aren’t pleased. The furor isn’t over the actors or the storyline. Instead fans were taken aback upon hearing the show’s new theme song. For the past five seasons, the STARZ hit series featured an opening tune by 50 Cent and R&B singer Joe. But in the sixth, and possibly last, season, the rapper decided to replace Joe’s verse in the opening song, “Big Rich Town,” with Trey Songz.

Fans of the show expressed their confusion and, in some cases, outright anger over the theme song’s altering. In fact, the new version of “Big Rich Town” was so controversial that it began trending on Twitter.

Who told @50cent to take Joe off the intro & add #TreySongz? He changed the lyrics too! @Power_STARZ pic.twitter.com/AUky8B8KRT — Natheia warner (@TheiaBeia) August 25, 2019

When y’all hear trey songz singing the intro to #Power pic.twitter.com/QmXRQWRWy2 — Jhanelle nicole 🍯👅 (@Just_Nellee) August 25, 2019

Nobody: Absolutely FUCKING NOBODY: Trey Songz on Power opening credits: pic.twitter.com/pkGxSC2YCv — Octavia The Great 👩🏾‍💻 (@Octavia_Simone1) August 25, 2019

Some, though, thought Trey Songz added a nice edition to the song.

They got @TreySongz on the intro of Power. Nice 👌🏾 — Skip Baeless (@GirlGetLaid) August 25, 2019

My thoughts on #Power remixing the theme song and replacing Joe with Trey Songz. pic.twitter.com/vNhC2NYOxk — Larry With a L (@MrBrijez) August 25, 2019

Others were simply caught off-guard.

Me: preparing my vocals to sing “THEY SAY ITS A BIG RICH TOWN” only to hear trey songz and NOT Joe…….#Power pic.twitter.com/f7plofD1md — Jaz🥰 (@JLac__S) August 25, 2019

Trey songz hit that #Power intro I was like pic.twitter.com/y2IQVUIPIE — Tellie (@Chaantellie) August 25, 2019

Though some liked the new theme song and others didn’t, it seems as though Trey Songz is here to stay. 50 Cent took to Instagram to respond to the messages he’s gotten. “Chill out alright, did you like the episode?” he wrote.

You can listen to the “Big Rich Town” remix with Trey Songz above and the original version with Joe below.