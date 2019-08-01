Getty Image

50 Cent and Rick Ross are about a decade removed from their rather lukewarm “beef,” but that hasn’t stopped it from popping up during the promo run for Ross’ new album Port Of Miami 2. When Ross revealed that he secretly put Lil Wayne and Pusha T on a song together despite their ongoing friction, LA radio personality Big Boy couldn’t resist asking him whether he’d be down to do the same for his former rival, 50 Cent.

“Honestly, I’m a businessman,” Ross declared. “If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it. But not being funny, homie just ain’t that dude no more… Drake could hit me and say, ‘Rozay I got 50 on the record.’ And if he was still dope like he was eight years ago? Rozay will lace that.” While the conversation eventually moved on to other, more pressing topics — let’s be real, no one is clamoring for a 50 Cent and Rick Ross collaboration in 2019 — it didn’t take long for fans and media to jump on the opportunity to potentially stoke the long-dead conflict.

During a recent interview with Complex promoting his show Power, Complex asked 50 for his take on Ross’ comments. “I don’t know what his value is to music culture at this moment,” he said. “”I never made music with him. I don’t have interest in making music with him.” Of course, 50, a well-known troll, probably only said that to needle his former opponent, since it’d probably be hard for him not to notice the frantic reaction to Rick Ross’ two recent collabs with Drake, “Gold Roses” and “Money In The Grave,” or Ross’ solo single with Swizz Beatz, “Big Tyme.”

It doesn’t look like a reconciliation is forthcoming anytime soon between the two former rivals, but maybe that’s for the better. After all, 50 has Power and other business endeavors to look forward to — his musical focus waned a long time ago. Meanwhile, Ross still has another week of promotion before Port of Miami 2 is scheduled to hit streaming services on August 9.