Rick Ross Races Swizz Beatz Through The Miami In His Luxurious ‘Big Tyme’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
07.30.19

Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz race Aston Martin sports cars through the streets of Miami in Ross’ new video for “Big Tyme” from his upcoming album, Port Of Miami 2. The luxurious video features sweeping shots of Miami’s roadways and bay area, a private yacht party, cameo appearances from DJ Khaled and model Jordyn Woods as Ross flexes his way through boisterous boasts on Just Blaze’s exuberant beat with Swizz playing game hype man the whole way through.

Ross began teasing the sequel to his debut Port Of Miami some time ago, but he kicked the promotion into high gear late last month when he made the official announcement that Port Of Miami 2 was on its way. Since then, he’s released a trailer full of chilling religious imagery, the single “Gold Roses,” featuring longtime collaborator Drake, with whom he continues to bat 1.000, and revealed that he put rap rivals Lil Wayne and Pusha T on a Port Of Miami 2 track together without their knowledge.

Considering he’s only a little over a year away from one of the biggest hip-hop health scares in recent memory, he’s certainly compiling quite a resume of recommendations for the upcoming project. Port Of Miami 2 is due for release August 9 on MMG/Epic Records.

