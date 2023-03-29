6lack’s Tough-Talking ‘Preach’ Video Perseveres Through The Elements

If 6lack’s goal with the release of his latest video was to have viewers question their existence, then the mission was accomplished. On Friday, March 24, the singer dropped his long-awaited album Since I Have A Lover. The musician has had a few singles, including the album’s title track, “Talk Back,” and “Fatal Attraction,” already receiving rave reviews, and it appears his latest is heading in the same direction.

Co-produced by Cobalii and Nik, “Preach” is a reflective song in which 6lack said in a statement is about “his ultimate decision to break from old damaging patterns.” In the accompanying video, directed by Above Ground, 6lack weathers the emotional elements. As he fights against forced isolation, he finds himself up to his leg in water as he puts out small fires around him — a metaphor for each small battle he’s had to face in this spiritual journey.

As be sings, “I gotta get my dreams back vivid; I put the weed down / But only for a week now, next week it’s back to chief style / Dreamt the whole world went up in flames / It’s been only me and ’bout five other n***** promotin’ change,” he admits that healing is a lonely journey but well worth it.

6lack’s raw honesty is one of the most endearing parts of his artistry, and fans in the comment section of the video agree. One user wrote, “The reason 6LACK has had so much success is because his music is authentic. He built a loyal fanbase through focusing on his craft, and not being pressured into sounding like other artists.”

Watch the full video above.

Since I Have A Lover is out now via LVRN and Interscope. Find more information here.