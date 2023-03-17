We are just over a week away from 6lack‘s long-anticipated third studio album, Since I Have A Lover. Today (March 16), the elusive R&B star gave us another taste from the album. On his new song, “Fatal Attraction,” 6lack croons over a rattling drum and hypnotic piano track, as he laments a star-crossed love.

“Fatal attraction, ah / I will ride for you, ride for you, ride for you / Die for you, die for you, die for you / Live her and cry for you, slide with you / Make me never wanna leave ya / Fatal attraction,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

6lack kicked off the Since I Have A Lover era earlier this month, with the album’s title track as its lead single. On “Since I Have A Lover,” 6lack is on cloud nine, as he sings of the joys of falling in love. Last week, 6lack shared “Talkback,” on which, he expresses that he is at peace and unapologetic about his wins — regardless of what haters and naysayers say.

While “Fatal Attraction” is more sad in tone, it feels reflective in a very healthy manner.

You can check out the lyric video for “Fatal Attraction” above.

Since I Have A Lover is out 3/24 via Interscope and LVRN. Find more information here.