All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Lana Del Rey own the week and Ed Sheeran open up in a big way. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lana Del Rey — “Candy Necklace” Feat. Jon Batiste Lana Del Rey had the biggest release of last week (both in terms of anticipation and title length), Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. She got a handful of people to help her out on the project, including now-former The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste, who joined in on the slow-burning “Candy Necklace.” Ed Sheeran — “Eyes Closed” Sheeran has made it clear that his upcoming album, – (aka Subtract), comes from a place of emotional rawness. That’s evidenced by new single “Eyes Closed,” on which a vulnerable Sheeran sings, “I pictured this year a little bit different / When it hit February / I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, how can it be this heavy? / Every song reminds you’re gone / And I feel the lump form in my throat.”

6lack — “Temporary” Feat. Don Toliver Nearly five years ago now, 6lack dropped East Atlanta Love Letter and fans have been eagerly awaiting a new album ever since. He finally delivered last week with Since I Have A Lover, highlights of which include the lush and rhythmic Don Toliver collaboration “Temporary.” Chlöe — “Body Do” Chlöe has a lot going on right now between her role in Swarm (featuring that scene) and her upcoming debut solo album In Pieces. Swarm is already released so now the focus is squarely on In Pieces. On that front, last week, Chlöe unveiled “Body Do,” an upbeat, club-ready number that shows some contrast between her previously released singles.

Lola Brooke — “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” Feat. Latto and Yung Miami Brooke has a viral hit on her hands right now with “Don’t Play With It,” and she just got Latto and Yung Miami to hop of a fresh remix of the track. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the accompanying visual, “The quick-and-dirty video finds the three rappers linking up under a freeway overpass with a massive squad to shoot a gritty visual matching the throwback bad-gyal vibes of the boastful, aggressive song itself.” Internet Money — “I Remember” Feat. Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black Roddy’s Love Is Barely Real Anymore is set to drop in the near future, and while fans wait for that, Roddy held them over last week by hopping on Internet Money’s “I Remember.” Kodak Black is on the song, too, and the track sees both rappers reflecting on where they come from and what they’ve achieved since humble beginnings.

Sabrina Carpenter and Coi Leray — “Nonsense (Remix)” Sabrina Carpenter has a Charlie Puth meet-up set for April, but we don’t have to wait that long for a new Carpenter collaboration. Last week, she recruited Coi Leray to join her on a new remix of “Nonsense,” on which Leray adds value via a confident verse to complement the earworm hook. Rina Sawayama — “Eye For An Eye” Sawayama is on her way to becoming a multimedia superstar. She recently made her debut late-night interview appearance thanks to her role in John Wick 4, and days later, she dropped a new song from the soundtrack. “Eye For An Eye” is a real in-your-face cut, featuring an aggressive industrial-inspired instrumental that sets the table for Sawayama’s bold and confident lyrics.