Fans have been anticipating the third album from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for the better half of six months, so here’s some good news: It finally has a release date, and it’s just around the corner. On Friday, aka Valentine’s Day, the sophomore album — entitled Artist 2.0 and the sequel to the mixtape that launched his career — will arrive.

The day the album arrives will also, fittingly, be the four-year anniversary of his 2016 mixtape, Artist. It will be his first album since Hoodie SZN, which dropped in December of 2018. This month is a big one, with a wide array of artists ready to release new full-length projects.

A Boogie has been promoting Artist 2.0 for a while, releasing three singles, among them “King Of My City.” This latest single was also released alongside a video, which finds the rapper swarmed by a number of Jokers in his home neighborhood of the Bronx. In addition to “King Of My City,” A Boogie’s upcoming album has also yielded the singles “Mood Swings” and “Reply” with Lil Uzi Vert.

Artist 2.0 is out 02/14 via Atlantic Records.

