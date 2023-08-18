Here Are The Afro Nation Detroit Set Times For 2023

The Afro Nation festival series is arguably one of the most important live events in today’s Black music market as it bridges together the genres pioneered by Black entertainers, including Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, Amapiano, R&B, hip-hop, and more. At the inaugural installment of Afro Nation Detroit 2023 this weekend (August 19 and 20) held at the Bedrock’s Douglass site, artists such as Burna Boy, Davido, Ari Lennox, Latto, and will amplify the sounds heard around the world.

Burna Boy spoke with Los Angeles Times journalist Kenan Draughorne about the growing movement amongst native Africans and people with African ancestry living around the world, saying, “They’ve successfully broken us apart, to where many of us don’t even want to identify with each other. The primary objective for our people should be unity, and to build a bridge between us that can never close or break. With the music, I try to play my little part in trying to do that.”

Afro Nation Detroit is a mere example of this comradery, with music at the center of it all. View the set times below.

Limited VIP and general admission tickets are still available for Afro Nation Detroit 2023. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.