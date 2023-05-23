One of the earliest moments in afrobeats 2022 impressive year came when Rema released his debut album Rave & Roses. The project was initially highlighted by the 2021 hit song “Soundgasm,” but more than a year later, “Calm Down” has proven to be the undeniable smash from the album. Following a remix with Selena Gomez, “Calm Down” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first Nigerian artist to earn a top 5 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Rema celebrated the overall success of Rave & Roses with a deluxe reissue, titled Rave & Roses (Ultra), that added four more songs to the album. One of those is “Charm” which now has a new video attached to it.

Rema’s new video for “Charm” puts his lady’s man persona on display for the slick-talking record. The singer shows off his dance moves and whisks a woman into his arms all while singing about the charm and other qualities he brings to a woman and how it makes it hard for her to leave him.

“Charm” joins “Holiday” as another fan-favorite from the Rave & Roses (Ultra) project. The latter record was one of two songs from Rema used for an engaging performance on The Tonight Show.

You can watch the video for “Charm” above.

Rave & Roses (Ultra) is out now via Mavins World/Jonzing World. Find more information here.