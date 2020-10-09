After being forced to alter their festival plans for 2020, just as many other showcases were forced to do, Afropunk has returned with the details for their musical showcase. Opting to go virtual for this year’s festival, Afropunk announced their 2020 iteration, which is going under the name of Planet Afropunk, will return during the weekend of October 23-25. Fans who tune into the livestream can expect to see performances from Smino, Masego, Ari Lennox, Mereba, Moses Sumney, Duckwrth, Tiana Major9, Tiwa Savage, Tobe Nwigwe, and more at this year’s festival. The festival will also see Amanda Seales and Dulcé Sloan of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah appear as speakers.

Sharing the new lineup to their Instagram page, the festival’s promoters shared a message with fans that hoped to ramp up excitement for Planet Afropunk.

This year’s festival holds a very special place in our hearts. While we will convene during one of the most uncertain of times we trust that this global uncertainty will connect us deeper than ever before.

While the thought of losing some things (like mosh pits) at this year’s festival due its digital form hurts we know that what is gained is just as beautiful.

Afropunk also revealed that all of its festivals, which includes Afropunk Brooklyn, Afropunk Paris, Afropunk Atlanta, and Afropunk London, will all come together as one for the Planet Afropunk festival. “For the first time our entire global community will be in the same room. We get to witness artists from each other’s hometowns all together. The power of music is to unite, and we get to take it one step forward.”