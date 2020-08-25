Over the past few years, rappers like Guapdad 4000 and Smino have helped transform the durag from a necessary hair care product to an all-out fashion statement. That’s why it’s only right for them to appear on the remix of Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag,” a funky ode to the attractive powers of the newly acceptable accessory.

While Thundercat’s original video for the song joked about how his weird, weeb-ish signal flare was more off-putting than magnetic, naturally, the two new guests on the song flip it into an advantage. Both Smino’s and Guapdad’s verses boast about their prowess in pulling women with their smooth lyrical games and fashion senses. “I took a power nap after she threw it back for me,” Guapdad grins. “My durag fell off, I was sleep, she put it back for me.”

“Dragonball Durag” was the first single from Thundercat’s new album, It Is What It Is. Of course, it’s not the only time he got to express his love for animation; he was recently tapped to write music for the animated series Thundercats Roar, a zany reboot of the show from which he got his name. Meanwhile, Guapdad 4000 has continued his Falcon Fridays campaign with new tracks featuring Boogie and Deanté Hitchcock, while Smino last appeared on the Kenny Beats-produced “Baguetti” with JID.

Listen to Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” remix with Guapdad 4000 and Smino above.

