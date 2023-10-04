Who Will Perform On ‘Amazon Music Live’ Season 2?

In its second season, Amazon Music Live continues to bring quality performers to the stage. The live-streaming music performance show returned this September with performances from Ed Sheeran and Feid. The season will continue with an illustrious line-up of artists.

This Thursday (October 5), on the 2 Chainz-hosted show, Lil Durk will take the stage. Lil Durk has had a pretty big year, with the release of his album Almost Healed, which contained the J. Cole-assisted hit single, “All My Life.”

The following Thursday (October 12), prolific producer Metro Boomin is set to deliver a cinematic set. This year, Metro has produced on albums by Young Thug and Travis Scott. He also executive produced the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. According to a press release, Metro will be joined by surprise guests, as he delivers renditions of some of his biggest songs as a credited producer.

On October 19, Mexican superstar Peso Pluma will perform, with rapper Latto closing out the month the following Thursday (October 26).

Fans can tune into Amazon Music Live on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. PDT via Prime Video and Amazon’s Twitch Channel.

