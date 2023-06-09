Are Drake And Lilah Pi Dating?

Yesterday (June 8), J Hus and Drake teamed up for “Who Told You,” a track that quickly stirred up conversation. The Her Loss rapper didn’t seem resentful anymore; on the song, he hints at a new relationship, rapping, “You’re the one, girl, stop rollin’ eyes / I find love and it slowly dies / So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry.”

It doesn’t stop there. For Lilah’s birthday, Drake posted a thoughtful Instagram Story for her, writing, “More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo my confidant my best mate my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.”

Also, when Drake dropped “Search & Rescue,” fans questioned who was on the artwork. They assumed it was Kim Kardashian, but it’s now confirmed to be Lilah.

Kim Kardashian recently called out Kanye West for starting the rumor that she cheated on West with Drake. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair our whole marriage,” she said. “He accused me of that publicly. So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he is a protector.”