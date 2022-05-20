Griff Slows The Tempo In Her Cover Of Queen’s ‘A Kind Of Magic’

It is always refreshing to see new acts pay respect to artists who came before them in form of a cover. English singer-songwriter Griff accepted the challenge of reimagining Queen’s transcendent record “A Kind Of Magic,” opting to slow things down a bit but deliver the full magic nonetheless. The cover comes as part of a global expansion effort done by Coke Studio, including six other artists, like Dreamville’s Ari Lennox and K-pop band Tri.be putting their own spin on the 1986 song that reached No. 3 on the UK singles chart.

The aforementioned Coke Studio initiative is paired with the seven artists featured in a documentary titled The Conducter where viewers can see them perform “A Kind Of Magic” together. The 21-year-old tweeted her excitement about the endeavor on Thursday (May 19), sharing that this all started back in December.

Coca-cola invited me to get involved with this project! I took this back in December on set filming The conductor. Its out now, it’s a collab between me and a few artists from different places in the world ✨✨🥤#RealMagic #CokeStudio #ad @cocacola_GB https://t.co/1qSSGWNZN7 pic.twitter.com/yMXm3PAOPX — Griff (@wiffygriffy) May 19, 2022

The “A Kind Of Magic” cover follows Griff and Sigrid’s reworked single “Head On Fire” after the original iteration took home Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards this past March where Griff also won the NME Radar Award.

Listen to her “A Kind Of Magic” cover above.

Griff is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.