Pop

Griff Slows The Tempo In Her Cover Of Queen’s ‘A Kind Of Magic’

by: Twitter

It is always refreshing to see new acts pay respect to artists who came before them in form of a cover. English singer-songwriter Griff accepted the challenge of reimagining Queen’s transcendent record “A Kind Of Magic,” opting to slow things down a bit but deliver the full magic nonetheless. The cover comes as part of a global expansion effort done by Coke Studio, including six other artists, like Dreamville’s Ari Lennox and K-pop band Tri.be putting their own spin on the 1986 song that reached No. 3 on the UK singles chart.

The aforementioned Coke Studio initiative is paired with the seven artists featured in a documentary titled The Conducter where viewers can see them perform “A Kind Of Magic” together. The 21-year-old tweeted her excitement about the endeavor on Thursday (May 19), sharing that this all started back in December.

The “A Kind Of Magic” cover follows Griff and Sigrid’s reworked single “Head On Fire” after the original iteration took home Best Collaboration at the BandLab NME Awards this past March where Griff also won the NME Radar Award.

Listen to her “A Kind Of Magic” cover above.

Griff is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×