Ariana Grande has released a ton of music over the past year and has cemented herself as perhaps the world’s biggest musician of today. She went above and beyond her two recent albums — Sweetener and Thank U, Next — a few weeks ago when she made herself at home on 2 Chainz’s song “Rule The World,” from his new Rap Or Go To The League album. She just started her recent Sweetener tour, and at her Boston show last night, she surprised the audience by bringing the rapper on stage so the two could perform their collaboration live for the first time.

.@ArianaGrande brought out @2chainz to perform "Rule the World" with her on tour 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7gVRDed7P3 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) March 21, 2019

Even though the relationship between the two started with accusations that Grande ripped 2 Chainz off, they’ve clearly become friendly since then. 2 Chainz previously said of clearing the air and collaborating with Grande, “She was more or less saying that, ‘Well, yeah, I thought people knew I took it from you.’ And I said, ‘Well, how would people know that? You know what I’m saying?’ It was just one of those things where I didn’t even know you were a fan of mine, and we built a rapport. And I obviously did the- she did a song for me first, actually, while I was there. And she opened up her mouth and a damn angel came out and I was like, ‘Yo, this little girl can sing!’ And then I obviously did the remix for them while I was there. And she just was super excited about trying to put it out, clear the space or whatever.”

Watch clips of Grande and 2 Chainz performing “Rule The World” above. Also read our review of 2 Chainz’s Rap Or Go To The League here, and our review of Grande’s Thank U, Next here.