Ariana Grande Posted A Coachella Teaser And Fans Are Getting Excited

Ariana Grande is getting fans excited for her headlining set at this year’s Coachella. The pop star shared a 12-second teaser video thanking her fans and announcing her Coachella return. The short video is edited to look like a VHS highlight reel. It combines clips of Ari’s shimmering stage lights with shots of her singing. The video text reads as follows:

“hi. 10 shows down. thank u. love u. see you soon Coachella.”

Fans who are attending the music festival shared their excitement and support in the comments;

“WE GOIN TO THE DESERT 🌵✨”

“So excited for arichella”

Ari also shared the video to Twitter and received similar responses.

U are truly rocking these shows diva. Your concerts are a beacon of light for so many. I can’t wait to experience the fun (and the BOOTS) again xoxo #LEGGGG — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) April 6, 2019

coachella? we already know arichella — ❥ (@fuckingreatful) April 6, 2019

i still can’t believe ur headlining coachella 🥺 — ems (@buteracloudy) April 6, 2019

The Coachella preview comes just days after the singer released a new trap-pop single with Victoria Monet, “Monopoly.” The song is meant to celebrate the success of her latest single, “7 Rings,” which was co-written by Monet and has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks.

The video for “Monopoly” shows the two dancing on a rooftop and is shot in a style that mimics a home video. The music video shows the friends pushing away “bad vibes” and negativity with clips of the two shaking their booties, although it’s clear that Monet is a much more seasoned twerker than Ari.

