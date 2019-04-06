Ariana Grande Posted A Coachella Teaser And Fans Are Getting Excited

04.06.19 2 hours ago

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is getting fans excited for her headlining set at this year’s Coachella. The pop star shared a 12-second teaser video thanking her fans and announcing her Coachella return. The short video is edited to look like a VHS highlight reel. It combines clips of Ari’s shimmering stage lights with shots of her singing. The video text reads as follows:

“hi. 10 shows down. thank u. love u. see you soon Coachella.”

Fans who are attending the music festival shared their excitement and support in the comments;

“WE GOIN TO THE DESERT 🌵✨”

“So excited for arichella”

Ari also shared the video to Twitter and received similar responses.

You can watch Ariana Grande’s Coachella teaser below:

The Coachella preview comes just days after the singer released a new trap-pop single with Victoria Monet, “Monopoly.” The song is meant to celebrate the success of her latest single, “7 Rings,” which was co-written by Monet and has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks.

The video for “Monopoly” shows the two dancing on a rooftop and is shot in a style that mimics a home video. The music video shows the friends pushing away “bad vibes” and negativity with clips of the two shaking their booties, although it’s clear that Monet is a much more seasoned twerker than Ari.

Watch the full video for “Monopoly.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coachella#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEcoachella
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP