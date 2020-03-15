The coronavirus has impacted almost all aspects of the world, especially any that involve large crowds. The sports world has come to a standstill, as has the movie and TV industries. The music world has seen many tours canceled, including the latest from Billie Eilish, as well as the postponement or cancellation of a number of festivals — SXSW, Coachella, and Something In The Water just to name a few. Speaking to her fans, some of whom may view the virus as nothing to worry about, Ariana Grande begged them to adhere to the true realities of the virus.

Grande posted a screenshot of the message to her Twitter account, with a caption that simply read “please.” Her message began with her saying she is bothered by the number of people who have said, in her words, “‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘ we still have to go about our lives.'” She added that statements like these were once acceptable “weeks ago,” then urged fans to read about the current state of the virus and not “turn a blind eye” to it.

She then told fans to consider others when thinking about the virus: “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger.” She concluded by saying that people “need to care more about others. Like now.”

Ariana Grande is not the only artist to voice her concerns with the coronavirus. Cardi B recently spoke about it, saying “sh*t is getting real” regarding the virus’ impact on society. “I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking. A lot of you motherf*ckers think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right? […] Just because you think you’re immune to it, guess what? Your pocket ain’t, b*tch.”