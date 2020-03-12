If Tom Hanks isn’t safe, then there’s really no hope for these festivals, sporting events, and movie premieres to not be pushed back. The novel coronavirus has officially infected our pop culture routine, sparking cancellations in the world of music, entertainment, gaming and more. From anticipated films and TV shows halting production to the NBA cancelling the rest of its season and the fate of Coachella hanging in the balance, the pandemic is launching a full-scale attack on all things fun and cool. We’re sorry to have to do this, but here’s all the stuff you were looking forward to this year that’s now, sadly, canceled.

MOVIES Mulan’s Chinese Release — While Disney has yet to change the live-action remake’s U.S. premiere, which takes place on March 27, the film’s Chinese release has been pushed back after the Chinese government closed all theaters. As of now, Disney hasn’t announced whether they’re rescheduling or postponing when it comes to other international release dates. A Quiet Place Part II — Director John Krasinski took to Twitter on March 12 to announce that Paramount was pushing the film’s planned March 19 release to an, as of now, unannounced date. No Time To Die — Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond won’t be hitting theaters on April 10 in the U.S. as planned. Instead, the film will premiere on November 25. Fast and Furious 9 — Despite Vin Diesel’s words of assurance, Furious 9 won’t be hitting theaters this year. Universal made the decision to push the movie’s U.S. premiere from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021. The Lovebirds — The romcom starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s original debut of April 3 has been scrapped. Like fellow Paramount property A Quiet Place Part II, no new release date has been confirmed. Mission Impossible — Production on the seventh entry of the franchise has been halted due to coronavirus concerns. The film was set to shoot in Venice for three weeks this month, but because of the country’s lockdown, cast and crew are being sent home for the time being. TV The Morning Show — Apple TV+’s breakout drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has suspended production of its second season for two weeks for producers to asses the risk to the cast and crew posed by the virus. Falcon and the Winter Soldier — The Disney+ planned Marvel spin-off halted production in Prague this week with cast and crew ordered to return to Atlanta where Marvel Studios films the majority of its superhero blockbusters.

Riverdale — After a crew member came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the show has halted production indefinitely. Survivor — The show’s 41st season, set to begin shooting in Fiji later this month, is now on hold as is CBS’ other global reality series, The Amazing Race. Saturday Night Live — The sketch-comedy series is on hiatus for the next two weeks as producers decide how to move forward with filming. Late Night — Nearly every major talk show, from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight, and The Daily Show have decided to film without a live audience as a precautionary measure. Daytime talk shows like The View and The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are also foregoing live audience tapings.

FESTIVALS SXSW — The Austin-based international entertainment and tech festival has been canceled. Originally slated to kick off on March 6, festival organizers and looking into ways to offer attendees a “virtual experience” if the event can’t be rescheduled this year. Emerald City Con — Seattle’s biggest convention of the year is currently delayed after the state’s Coronavirus outbreak. The event was supposed to run from March 12-16 but will now run sometime this summer. Cannes Film Festival — The French film festival has yet to make a decision on whether to cancel or delay their annual gathering but with the French government banning large events, expect that to change. Coachella — The California music festival announced it would push its multi-weekend event from April of this year to October. Stagecoach, another music fest run by the same company that organizes Coachella, will also be pushing its dates from April to October of this year. Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) — The L.A. based event, which marks the video game industry’s largest trade show, has been canceled. The expo was supposed to take place on June 9-11, but it looks like it won’t return until 2021. Ultra Music Festival — The electronic music fest scheduled to run March 20-22 has been pushed back to those same dates in 2021. Treefort Music Festival — The five-day indie-rock fest in Idaho is now set to happen September 23-27 instead of the event’s originally scheduled dates of March 25-29. WonderCon — On March 12, Comic-Con International announced it would indefinitely postpone WonderCon Anaheim. SPORTS NBA — The NBA suspended the rest of its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

NCAA — The NCAA has announced that the men’s and women’s tournaments are canceled this year. This comes on the heels of cancellations of other tournaments like the ACC, SEC, Pac-12, and Big Ten as well as announcements by Duke and Kansas postponing athletic competitions. NHL — The league is pausing season play for the foreseeable future. MLB — The MLB is suspending all operations, beginning with spring training. NASCAR — NASCAR is still planning to hold events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. 2020 Tokyo Olympics — There have been no official announcements regarding the delay or cancellation of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. However, the Games have postponed volunteer training and held lighting ceremonies without spectators recently. Wrestlemania 36 — No word yet on if wrestling’s biggest event will be canceled or postponed. Originally, Wrestlemania 36 was scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, Florida but governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that mass gatherings in the state would be prohibited for the next 30 days, so that could change.