All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily for you, we’re doing the work to put all the best music in one place for you. There were new videos from Aminé, Trippie Redd, Princess Nokia. There were also new songs from Swae Lee, and a freestyle from Lil Baby. Here’s the best of the rest:

G Herbo — PTSD G Herbo releases his PTSD album, which has already garnered attention on social media for a jarring Teejay Spencer cover featuring all the people he’s lost. One of the most well-known faces on the cover is Juice WRLD, who features on the project’s harrowing title track along with Chance The Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert. Herbo ponders, “How the f*ck I’m supposed to have fun? All my n****s dead” over a mournful guitar-driven beat, while Juice WRLD ominously croons, “I seen my brothers fall over and over again.” Chance the rapper reflects, “when my homie was bleedin’ out, another homie went in his pockets,” while Uzi laments, “I’m affected by the streets / No appetite I can’t eat.” Yella Beezy — “Keep It In The Streets” Yella Beezy takes us back to his native Oak Cliff, Dallas in the video for “Keep It In The Streets,” a menacing song where he’s “talkin dirty” and urging his enemies to keep the cops out of his business.

Wifisfuneral — “idk” Sometimes life throws you curve balls and you feel like Wifisfuneral on “idk,” where he bemoans, “gotta clear my mind” then delves into a dizzying double-time rhymes over a bouncy Chris Dinero production. Princess Nokia — Everything Sucks, Everything Is Beautiful Princess Nokia dropped off a double-serving of projects today. Her 10-song Everything Sucks project is a showcase of the Uptown, New York rapper having fun and talking her talk over wacky, synth-driven production. Everything Is Beautiful is a more laidback affair, defined by the lush “Wash & Sets” and “Sunday Best” with Onyx Collective and OSHUN.

Injury Reserve Songs Injury Reserve broke ground in 2020 with a trio of songs. “Hoodwinked” displays the Arizona trio trading animated bars over a rabid saxophone played by Simeon May. “Rock N Roll” is a more downtempo affair, whereas “Waste Management” shows the guys rapping over some distorted chops. ShooterGang Kony — Red Paint Reverend Rising Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Koney released Red Paint Reverend, a 14-track chronicle of he and his peer’s experience growing up just blocks from the gritty area Mozzy’s reflected on throughout his poignant catalog.

YFN Lucci — “F*ck It” Feat. JackBoy On “F*ck It,” YFN Lucci and JackBoy rhyme over Ant Chamberlain’s melancholy piano play in an ode to recklessness. The song isn’t officially on his recently HIStory album, but it shares the same artwork and reflective themes of the project. Adam Snow — “9 To 5” Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Tedy Andreas On the latest release from producer Adam Snow’s upcoming project, Freddie Gibbs rhymes about the tough road to making an honest dollar, reflecting “Mama said this dope’ll get you paid / But it won’t get you far.”

Cassidy — “Stop” Cassidy is known for his party records and sinister punchlines, but the Philly veteran is versatile, as he showed on “Stop,” a knowledge-dropping single he released earlier this week. Big Moochie Grape — “Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh” Memphis’ Big Moochie Grape wants listeners to have just one response to supporting his latest single, the hypnotic “Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh.” He paired the Bandplay track with a purple-tinted video that showed him and his Paper Route Empire partners having fun.