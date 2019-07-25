Getty Image

Despite a public outcry that resulted in proposed boycotts and viral petitions, Swedish prosecutors decided today to formally charge ASAP Rocky with assault. Citing additional evidence apart from what was revealed online, the prosecutors stated they believe they have enough to proceed with a trial. If convicted, Rocky faces up to two years in prison, with the trial date set for July 30. Somehow, with all of that arrayed against him, the most disappointed party in all this is… Donald Trump.

Trump, who inserted himself into the farce recently (apparently at the behest of Kanye West) with a barrage of tweets claiming he’d call the Prime Minister of Sweden to request Rocky’s release, once again logged in to make it all about himself when he heard the news. “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” he tweeted, apparently unaware that the Prime Minister of a functioning government likely has more important things to do than fuss over the legal status of a rapper. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!”

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

He followed up with another tweet that seemingly accused Sweden of having a “crime problem,” and claimed that “we do so much for Sweden” — as usual without having any evidence to back up said claims. “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” he wrote. “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Unfortunately for Donald Trump and his wannabe totalitarian view of world government, heads of state do not generally oversee street-level crime or have a tremendous amount of influence over their nations’ legal system. It’s called “separation of powers” and they literally teach this in third grade. Sweden, to the best of my knowledge, is not yet a dictatorship — nor is the US, for what it’s worth — so who knows why Trump believed that he or Sweden’s Prime Minister should have any say in this case. Meanwhile, right here in the US, a 20-year-old rapper was sentenced to 55 years for being an accessory to a crime and there are actual concentration camps at the border, so it seems like he should have enough to worry about on his plate for now.