Here Are The Rolling Loud Miami Set Times For 2023

Starting today (July 21), Rolling Loud Miami 2023 is taking over the Hard Rock Stadium. The multi-day festival will run for the entirety of the weekend with headliners Playboi Carti (Friday, July 21), Travis Scott (Saturday, July 22), and ASAP Rocky (Sunday, July 23).
Rolling Loud Miami has become a culture staple in hip-hop. To pay homage to that, ahead of his headlining set, Travis Scott shared his new single “KPop” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd off of his forthcoming album, Utopia.
Across the festival stages (GoPuff, Sprite, Culture Kings, and Demesmin & Dover), several notable artists will perform, including Key Glock, Ice Spice, Babyface Ray, Offset, Latto, Fousheé, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. With the whispers that the event will be live-streamed, continue reading for a rundown of the most anticipated sets.
All set times are ET and p.m.
Friday, July 21
GoPuff Stage
Destroy Lonely – 5:30
Ken Carson – 6:10
Key Glock – 6:55
Ice Spice – 7:40
Anuel AA – 8:15
Kodak Black – 9
Playboi Carti – 10:45
Sprite Stage
Homixide Gang – 5:05
Fridayy – 6
Sexyy Red – 6:30
Babyface Ray 7
Toosii – 7:35
Central Cee – 8:20
Polo G – 9
Lil Yachty 9:50
Rae Sremmurd 10:55
Culture Kings Stage
Yvng Chris – 5:25
Armani White – 6:20
Finesse2tymes – 7:50
Fousheé – 9:30
Nardo Wick – 10:10
Demesmin & Dover Stage
Pap Chanel – 5:25
Harry Nach – 5:50
Big Boss Vette – 6:40
BabyxSosa – 7:05
Trapland Pat – 7:35
Sid Shyne – 8:05
Shordie Shordie – 8:35
Saturday, July 22
GoPuff Stage
Lola Brooke – 5:30
Glorilla – 6
City Girls – 7:10
Trippie Redd – 8
21 Savage – 9
Travis Scott – 10:45
Sprite Stage
Gloss Up – 5
Coi Leray – 7:40
Young Nudy – 8:15
Nav – 9
Ski Mash The Slump God – 10
Chief Keef – 11
Culture Kings Stage
Robb Bank$ – 5:40
Tana – 6:10
Luh Tyler – 7:10
Babytron – 7:40
Dej Loaf – 8:15
Curren$y – 8:50
Sheck Wes – 9:35
Fivio Foreign – 10:15
Demesmin & Dover Stage
Skodi – 4:50
Rocco – 5:10
Dom Corleo – 6:45
Skilla Baby – 7:10
2rare – 8:10
Jeleel! – 8:40
Sunday, July 23
GoPuff Stage
TiaCorine – 5:15
Latto – 6:05
Turnstile – 6:55
Don Toliver – 7:50
Lil Uzi Vert – 9
A$ap Rocky – 10:45
Spirit Stage
Mello Buckzz – 4:50
NLE Choppa – 7
Lil Tjay – 8:45
Offset – 9:45
Bryson Tiller – 10:55
Culture Kings Stage
Maiya The Don – 5:30
DD Osama – 8:25
No Cap – 8:55
Freddie Gibbs – 9:35
Lucki – 10:15
Demesmin & Dover Stage
King Kobi – 5
03 Greedo – 7:05
Ken The Man – 8:35
Rolling Loud Miami 2023’s set times are subject to change. To receive up-to-date notifications, be sure to download the official Rolling Loud app. Find more information here.
