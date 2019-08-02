ASAP Rocky Thanks His Supporters In His First Social Media Post Since His Arrest In Sweden

Music News Editor
08.02.19

Earlier today, ASAP Rocky was released from Swedish police custody as he awaits the verdict in his assault trial. While Rocky was in jail, he received a lot of support from fans, fellow musicians, and even Donald Trump. Now that Rocky it out of jail, he has taken to Instagram to share his first social media post since his arrest, in which he expresses his appreciation for everybody who had his back during this tough time.

Rocky shared a photo of himself and wrote:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me bladi and thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”

Prosecutors said today that they are seeking a six-month sentence for Rocky, asserting that he should be convicted due to the “excess” of force used against his accuser, Mustafa Jafari.

Rocky testified on the stand yesterday, saying that he doesn’t want Sweden’s money: “I have spent a month in Sweden. This is my fifth or sixth time here. I have seen the most beautiful architecture. And the not so nice things. […] I hear speculation of people saying that, you know, I could be compensated and file for damages or whatever. I don’t want any money. […] For me, what I want is justice. And I want my name to be cleared. And justice for all of us.”

Read Rocky’s post above.

