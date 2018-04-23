Getty Image

It’s been three days since the music world was rocked by the untimely passing of Avicii. The Swedish DJ was just 28 years old when he died, and though he’d suffered from health problems in the past –he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014 and stopped playing live shows in 2016, citing health reasons — his cause of death was not publicly known when it was announced, though foul play has been ruled out.

After taking the weekend to grieve, the family of the young DJ, born Tom Bergling, released a statement, thanking fans and artists for their abundant support and tributes.

We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.

Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.

With love,

The Tim Bergling Family

Geffen Records President Neil Jacobson recently spoke to Variety to pay his respects to Avicii, whom he helped shape into the innovative artist he was at the time of his passing. During the conversation, he mentioned they had been working on an album that “was his best music in years.” Jacobson mentioned talking to the Bergling family after everyone has had some time to breathe and figure out what Tim would want to be done with the unreleased music.