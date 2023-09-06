Here Is Ayra Starr’s ’21: The World Tour’ Setlist

Ayra Starr ended last year by collaborating with Wizkid, and she hopped on Bien’s “My Baby” in early 2023. But now it’s all about her.

“It’s my first headline tourrrrr !!!” Starr wrote in an Instagram post on July 12 announcing her 21: The World Tour. “I’ve been touring around the world, opening for other artists, opening stages at festivals, Now it’s an Ayra Starr show !”

The tour will have three legs — North America, Africa and Australia, and Europe — and it began in Houston, Texas on July 27. So far, Starr has staged nine shows, including stops in Boston, Chicago, New York City, and Toronto. She will next perform on Wednesday night, September 6, in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the North American leg scheduled to wrap on September 19 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Starr won’t have much rest before starting her trek across Africa and Australia, beginning on September 30 in the latter’s Gold Coast. The European leg will kick off on November 3 in Stockholm, Sweden and wrap with a grand finale in Zurich, Switzerland on November 30.

If you’re planning on attending any of the remaining dates, check out Starr’s setlist (as chronicled by setlist.fm based on her September 2 show at Webster Hall in New York City).

1. “Intro”

2. “Toxic”

3. “Away”

4. “2 Sugar”

5. “Crazy”

6. “Beggie Beggie”

7. “People” (Feat. Arya Starr and Omah Lay)

8. “Love Don’t Cost A Dime (Re-Up)”

9. “Overloading (OVERDOSE)”

10. “Won Da Mo”

11. “Running”

12. “Stamina”

13. “Bridgertn”

14. “Ase”

15. “Fashion Killer”

16. “Bloody Samaritan”

17. “Rush”

18. “Sability”

Omah Lay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.