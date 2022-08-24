The MTV VMAs show will be happening on Sunday, August 28th with hosts LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. While Minaj and Harlow are also leading the way on an incredible list of performers on the awards show, the MTV VMAs have now also announced Bad Bunny as a performer. But his exclusive set will be unlike any of the others.

You see, where performers like Lizzo, Blackpink, Kane Brown, and Anitta will all be on stage at Newark’s Prudential Center during the MTV VMAs awards ceremony, Bad Bunny’s set will be beamed in directly from Yankee Stadium. That’s because the “Moscow Mule” singer is in the midst of his World’s Hottest Tour. So while he can’t physically be in the building for the MTV VMAs, he’s found a way to still be a part of the night.

Bad Bunny performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs with J Balvin, when the pair did the song “Que Pretendes” and now his 2022 performance promises “never-before-seen choreography.” Bad Bunny is also up for multiple awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs including Artist Of The Year and Best Latin Video.

The 2022 MTV VMAs are on August 28 at 8 p.m. EST. It’ll be broadcast on MTV and multiple other networks. Get full details on the award show here.

