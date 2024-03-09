Bad Bunny has had enough of his naughty fans. As the “Baticano” rapper travels the globe for his Most Wanted Tour, he’s pulling out all his showman tricks (including taking to the stage on horseback). However, nothing stays a secret long, with concertgoers armed with smartphones ready to capture every moment.

While he’s okay with shared aspects of his concerts, such as the setlist, Bad Bunny wants everything else under wraps for ticketholders to enjoy. According to TMZ, Bad Bunny is willing to ride his beliefs all the way to the courthouse. On March 8, the outlet revealed that Bad Bunny has reportedly sued one fan for posting footage of his Most Wanted Tour on YouTube.

In the documents, defendant Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone is accused of sharing entire song performance clips on his channel, MADforliveMUSIC (which has over 30,000+ subscribers). Bad Bunny’s legal team alleges that after Garrone attended the show on February 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, several full-length videos were posted onto the channel, which, in their eyes, could discourage viewers from purchasing tickets to the show.

Referring to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Bad Bunny’s team contacted YouTube to have the videos takedown using their standard strike-down system, where users alert the platform of copyright infringement. Bad Bunny’s team alleges Garrone filed a counterclaim, stating his right to the footage as the capturer. Although that could be right, ultimately, the intellectual property rights remain with the artist in these cases. This is often disclosed in the fine print on many ticketing system servers.

However, Garrone’s counterclaims were allegedly successful as the video reappeared on his account. As of today (March 9), only one clip can publicly be viewed. Sources say the videos reappearing on the channel after the DMCA claims were the catalyst for the lawsuit.

Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone has not issued a public statement regarding the matter.