According to TMZ, Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a round-up of about 70 people being charged for firearms and drugs. This allegedly happened on Wednesday (November 9) in Arkansas because he and others are believed to have conspired to sell crack cocaine and marijuana between March 2021 and October 2022. Meanwhile, the rapper has other charges regarding weapons. Sources told TMZ that jewelry and cash were also seized.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop the 28-year Freddie Gladney was part of a massive 61-count indictment … along with 34 other defendants, and is currently in custody,” the outlet relayed.

In April, Freddie was pulled over for speeding and ended up being arrested and receiving a number of charges because cops allegedly found guns and narcotics in a pickup truck. He was charged with resisting arrest, drug and firearm possession, and speeding. He was subsequently held on a $2,870 bond. This was disappointing for many considering he had been on an upward journey; he signed to Quality Control at the end of 2019 and received a profile in XXL‘s “The Break” column. More recently, he was featured in Erica Banks’ “Nasty.”

There were also, at one point, rumors that Freddie had been shot. He seemed to confirm the gossip when he reposted a fan’s screenshot of one outlet’s headline about the situation and then followed it with a video in which he said, “I’m good,” while showing a wound on his chin.

Erica Banks is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.