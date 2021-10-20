In today’s UPROXX Sessions, Belly stops by to deliver a passionate performance of his song “Moment Of Silence.” The Canadian Roc Nation rapper got California cozy to show off the new track from his recently released album, See You Next Wednesday, rocking a colorful ensemble that countered his usual monochromatic looks. His performance drops after he previously made his React Like You Know debut, joining our panel to chat up Lupe Fiasco’s “Kick, Push” video.

Belly’s new album, See You Next Wednesday, marked a return to the limelight for him after releasing his last album, Immigrant, in 2018. Between then and now, he stayed busy behind the scenes, helping his XO Records benefactor The Weeknd with his smash hit album, After Hours, which won the two Toronto natives five 2021 Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys). Belly then made his return earlier this year with a string of singles promoting See You Next Wednesday, including “Better Believe” with Young Thug, “Die For It” featuring Nas, and “Requiem” with fellow Canadian Nav.

Watch Belly’s “Moment Of Silence” performance for UPROXX Sessions above.

