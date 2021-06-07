The Weeknd Won Five 2021 Juno Awards Including Artist Of The Year

After excoriating the Grammys for leaving him locked out this year, The Weeknd got some measure of redemption over the… ahem… weekend at his home country’s analogue awards ceremony, the Juno Awards. Sunday night, he was awarded two wins, Album and Artist Of The Year, after taking home awards for Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year for After Hours, Single Of The Year for “Blinding Lights,” and Songwriter Of The Year. All told, he took five awards out of the six for which he was nominated, only missing out on the Juno Fan Choice Award, which Shawn Mendes won.

The Weeknd lashed out at the Grammys committee after the nominees were announced last year, revealing that he wasn’t nominated for any awards, astonishing fans who assumed he’d be a shoo-in with one of the biggest records of both the year and his career. The Weeknd himself accused the committee of corruption, a claim which the Recording Academy denied. However, that didn’t stop him from boycotting the show, proclaiming he’d no longer submit for consideration — even after the Academy worked to address some of the issues that caused him to be snubbed.

Meanwhile, he also led the nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, taking home ten, and has been teasing a new era, putting the controversy — for the most part — in the rear view.