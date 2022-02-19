Benny The Butcher has been fairly active in the music circuit over the past few months. He reconnected with his Griselda labelmates — Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine — for their latest collaboration “John Woo Flick.” Prior to that, Benny laced one up with J. Cole for “Johnny P’s Caddy.” With that being said, things are pointing upward for Benny, but it hasn’t come without some negatives. According to TMZ, the rapper was recently named as a suspect in a grand theft incident that took place in Beverly Hills.

The publication says that law enforcement sources confirm that a few weeks ago, the rapper was sharing a room with a woman at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. It’s here the woman claims that when she woke up during her stay, Benny and her earrings, which she says are valued at around $10,000, were gone. The woman says that she and Benny were the only ones in their room during the stay. Furthermore, she adds that Benny admitted to taking the earrings during a phone call she made to him and that he promised to return them to her.

Despite this, Benny failed to return the earrings to her and he allegedly now claims that the expensive piece of jewelry is missing and nowhere to be found. This prompted the woman to file theft charges against Benny.