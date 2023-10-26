Here’s How To Dress Like Beyoncé For Halloween

With just one week left until Halloween, here’s how you can pull together a last-minute look inspired by Beyoncé. Whether you’re a casual fan or a hardcore member of the BeyHive, one of these is sure to be as big a hit at your Halloween party as Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour film will be at the box office. The best part? There are plenty of choices from the “Plastic Off The Sofa” singer that’ll be instantly recognizable from her music videos to her live performances, yet easy and inexpensive to put together — the best of both worlds.

Here’s How To Dress As Beyoncé For Halloween Foxy Cleopatra Beyoncé Beyoncé didn’t get the best reviews for her film debut in Austin Powers In Goldmember, but there’s no arguing that her looks in the film were nothing short of iconic. A local costume shop or thrift store should have some shiny gold bell-bottom pants and an afro wig. Tie up your shirt in the middle and voila!

“Apesh!t” Beyoncé Admittedly, this one works best as a couple costume, but just like on The Carters’ debut album Everything Is Love, all it’ll take is a pink suit (and/or an aquamarine one) to turn heads and make you the star of the show. “Crazy In Love” Beyoncé White halter tank top? Check. Blue cut-off jean shorts? Double-check (or cheeked). Fire engine-red pumps? Whew. The only thing I can’t help you with is that strut, or hitting your “uh-oh” dance. Only a few hours in front of a full-length mirror can solve that one.